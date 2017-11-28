Pakatan's failed registration with RoS will not affect Opposition: Azmin

SHAH ALAM: The internal problems in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), that has led to Pakatan Harapan's (PH) failed registration with the Registrar of Societies (RoS), will not affect the opposition's preparations for the general election.

Pakatan Harapan vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said what was important is for coalition members to be open to working together towards reforming the Federal government.

"It is with this understanding and cooperation that we (PH) are always ready to work together with any parties and individuals who accept our reform agenda," he told reporters after launching the Smart Desa Selangor, here, today.

"We have decided that this is a political cooperation, and with this mutual understanding and common struggle, we will continue to cooperate," he added.

The Selangor Mentri Besar was responding to a question on a claim by political analyst Assoc Prof Dr Jeniri Amir that PPBM's internal problems would drag PH into a crisis and affect their preparation for the general election.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had, on Nov 20, said PH's failure to register with RoS was due to PPBM failing to conduct its Annual General Meeting one year after being formed, and also the issues with DAP's central executive committee election.

It is understood that PPBM's failure to conduct its AGM was due to difficulties in addressing internal problems involving the structuring of its divisions and branches.

Meanwhile, Azmin said he would be filing an application to strike out a RM14 billion lawsuit by Puncak Niaga Holdings Bhd, against him and the Selangor state government over the takeover of the state's water industry.

Puncak Niaga had, on Nov 22, filed the lawsuit against them, and former state Mentri Besar Tan Sri Abdul Khalid Ibrahim, claiming that the two MBs had abused their powers to force a takeover of the water industry.

Azmin said Puncak Niaga's claims were baseless and malicious, and that the decision to strike out the lawsuit was to protect the state's interest.

"I have already instructed the lawyers representing me and the state government to take the necessary action today. Our presentation will be in court," he said.

Abdul Khalid had similarly filed to strike out the lawsuit earlier yesterday.