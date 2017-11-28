Ringgit finishes higher versus greenback

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit finished higher against the US dollar today, as the greenback was stuck near a two-month low, pending the announcement of the US tax reform plan and the confirmation of the new Federal Reserve chair.

At 6pm, the local unit ended at 4.1010/1050 against the greenback from 4.1130/1160 on Monday.

A dealer said traders were cautious to place their demand on the US dollar, and moved to other currencies, including the ringgit.

"The nominee for the new chair, Jerome Powell, was perceived by investors as someone who likes to continue the previous policy, therefore they won't expect much.

"However, the concern on the delays in the implementation of the US tax cut are seen to continue to weigh on the greenback and due to this, we predict the ringgit would benefit from this," the dealer said.

Meanwhile, against a basket of major currencies, the local note was traded higher.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.0493/0527 from 3.0559/0593 on Monday and strengthened against the euro to 4.8761/8825 from 4.9064/9112 yesterday.

It increased against the British pound to 5.4556/4621 from 5.4900/4944 yesterday and appreciated vis-a-vis the yen to 3.6866/6906 from 3.6961/6998 on Monday. — Bernama