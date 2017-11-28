RM10m for maintenance of facilities at flood relief centres

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has channelled RM10 million to the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) for immediate maintenance of facilities at flood relief centres, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the area leaders should report to Nadma should the relief centres need immediate improvement or maintenance for the comfort of the flood victims.

"Facilities such as the toilet is a priority. Nadma is doing the maintenance and construction of toilets and additional bathrooms at flood relief centres.

"A Nadma Emergency Support Team has been checking facilities at relief centres nationwide for the past two weeks," he said in response to a supplementary question by Ahmad Marzuk Shaary (PAS-Bachok) who wanted to know the steps taken by the government in providing good facilities at relief centres.

A total of 5,433 relief centres which can accommodate up to two million flood victims nationwide have been registered by the Social Welfare Department. — Bernama