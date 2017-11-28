Runners request state intervention in organising Penang marathon

GEORGE TOWN: Organisations representing runners and sporting associations have called on Penang to select a professional organising outfit to host next year's Penang Bridge International Marathon after this year's running event was plagued by glitches.

The fiasco prompted several professional runners to seek for the state government to "pass over the baton" to a fresh and respectable outfit to run next year's event.

The international marathon was billed as one of the state's largest sporting events with the Penang Bridge closed usually in the morning to accommodate the run.

It is also one of the few pre-dawn marathons in the country, starting at 3am and normally ends at 8am.

Associations and professional runners told theSun that next year's event should be undertaken by an organiser who specialise in organising marathons and in marketing it.

Malaysia Ultra Runners' Association president Ng Seow Kong said that things can be different if the state allows the running event to be organised by a reputable outfit.

For instance, he pointed out the Standard Chartered Kuala Lumpur marathon over the years, has been organised smoothly without any hassle compared to the one in Penang due to the organisers' understanding of runs.

He said that having an experience and polished organising committee plays an important role in the supervision and managing of the entire event to ensure everything goes well.

"Allow others a chance to organise it," he said.

The marathon has the potential to better promote Penang's tourism sector if it was organised better Ng said, adding that having the adequate amount of medals and beverages for the participants must be made a priority during any run.

Gus Ghani a Kuala Lumpur-based concurred. He said there was always room for improvement in any event, and he hoped the present organisers do not take it personally if criticism was aimed at them.

Ghani hopes the issue would not be politicised and the organisers can find the time to improve the organisation.

Penang Amateur Athletics Association (PAAA) president Datuk Syed Aidid Syed Murtaza said that the association's duty was only on the technicalities such as road measurement and in ensuring there was no cheating by the runners.