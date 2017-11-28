Runners urge new organisers to take over Penang Bridge Marathon next year

GEORGE TOWN: Organisations who represent runners and sporting associations have called on Penang to select a professional organising outfit to host next year's Penang Bridge International Marathon after this year's running event was marred with various allegations of technical glitches and an unsystematic approach.

Many of the criticisms and flak were confined to technical matters such as the placement of water stations as well as the logistic aspects, several participants said through their comments on social media postings.

The fiasco has prompted several professional runners to urge the state government to "pass over the baton" to a fresh and respectable outfit to run next year's event.

The international marathon was billed as one of the state's largest sporting events with the Penang Bridge being closed in the morning to accommodate the run.

It is also one of the few pre-dawn marathons in the country, starting at 3am with an average end time of 8am.

Associations and professional runners told theSun that next year's event should be undertaken by an organiser who specialists in organising marathons and in marketing it.

Malaysia Ultra Runners' Association president Ng Seow Kong said that things would be different if the state allows the running event to be organised by a reputable outfit.

For instance, he pointed out the Standard Chartered Kuala Lumpur marathon over the years, has been organised smoothly without any hassle compared to the one in Penang due to the organisers' understanding of runs.

He said that having an experience and polished organising committee plays an important role in the supervision and managing of the entire event to ensure everything goes well.

"Allows others a chance to organise it," he said.

The marathon has the potential to better promote Penang's tourism sector if it was organised better, Ng said, adding that having enough medals and beverages for the participants must be made a priority during any run.

Concurring was a Kuala Lumpur-based runner Gus Ghani, who said there was always room for improvement in any event, and he hoped the present organisers do not take it personally if criticism was aimed at them.

"I want to ask who the event was held for. The runners or the organisers?" he asked.

Ghani hoped the issue would not be politicised and the organisers can find the time to improve the organisation.

Penang Amateur Athletics Association (PAAA) president Datuk Syed Aidid Syed Murtaza said that the association's duty was only on the technicalities such as road measurement and in ensuring there was no cheating by the runners.

On whether he was aware that the runners were given medals inside tents instead of the podiums, he said this was not under PAAA's purview.

"You need to ask state Tourism Development Committee chairman Danny Law Heng Kiang's office about this," he said.

Law could not be reached for comment.