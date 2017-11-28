Senai DAP rep ejected from assembly (Updated)

Posted on 27 November 2017 - 09:25pm Last updated on 28 November 2017 - 12:32am

KOTA ISKANDAR: Senai DAP state assemblyman Wong Shu Qi was ordered to leave the state assembly today for refusing to retract a statement which cast Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin in a bad light.

Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Aziz had demanded that Wong retracted a paragraph in her speech that gave a negative perception of Mohamed Khaled.

Before leaving the hall, Wong said she would not retract her statement.

Shortly after, she was escorted out of the hall by two protocol officers.

Following her expulsion, Mengkibol assemblyman Tan Hong Pin (DAP) said Deputy Speaker Datuk Baderi Dasuki had said during the morning session that Wong would be referred to the Rights and Privileges Committee after 10 Barisan Nasional assemblymen supported the motion.

However, Mohamad said to his knowledge, no such decision was made during the session.

He later told the media that Wong would be able to attend tomorrow's session.

Mohamad said he used his discretion under Section 50 of the Johor State Assembly Standing Order, to ask Wong to leave the hall.

During the morning session, Wong said she would not retract her statement, as it was a statement from a witness, recorded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in a corruption investigation, adding that the statement was also available on the Internet.

Wong said she just wanted to know the truth of the statement posted on the Internet.

However, several BN state assemblymen said Wong's queries had cast a bad light on Mohamed Khaled.

DAP assemblymen said Wong was merely repeating what she read online, and added that her query deserved an answer from the sitting.

This resulted in a war of words between BN and opposition assemblymen that lasted for about 15 minutes.