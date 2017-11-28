Seremban-Kuala Pilah Road to be closed for traffic on Nov 30

SEREMBAN: The Seremban-Kuala Pilah road at Ampangan here will be closed on Thursday (Nov 30) in conjunction with the launch of the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) here by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

Seremban District Police chief ACP Thiew Hock Poh said the closure of the road would start at 11am until 1.30pm based on the schedule for the launch of the UTC.

"Seremban-Kuala Pilah road users can use alternative routes from Jalan Pantai via the Lekas Highway or enter Jalan Tok Dagang to head towards Kuala Pilah to avoid congestion at the location of the function. Motorists can also use Jalan Persiaran Senawang 1 or Jalan Senawang Paroi (Dakwah Centre) heading to Persiaran Forest Height 1 and Jalan Kampung Sentosa (for light vehicles) to head towards the town centre," he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, he said 15 shuttle buses would also be provided for visitors to the event from 8.30am to 4.30pm.

The buses could be boarded at several public parking places such as Aeon Big Rahang (car and bus parking), Pusat Perniagaan Gateway Centrepoint including on the left and right sides of the road shoulder, along Jalan Datuk Siamang Gagap (for parking cars), Stadium Tuanku Abdul Rahman (car and bus parking) and Youth and Sports Complex (for parking cars).

"Those driving their own vehicles to the event are not allowed to park along the Seremban-Kuala Pilah road within 100m of the location of the event," he said.

He also advised visitors to plan their travel and encouraged them to use public transport and to comply with the directives of the police and temporary road signs put up.

Any inquiries on routes could be made directly to the Seremban District Police Headquarters Operations Room at 06-6014999. — Bernama