Sime Darby unit buys into Indonesian company with 20,000 hectare land for RM23.6m
Posted on 28 November 2017 - 03:09pm
Last updated on 28 November 2017 - 03:42pm
PETALING JAYA: Sime Darby Bhd's indirect subsidiary Mulligan International B.V (MIB), has bought a 90% stake in a company with the rights to cultivate 20,000 hectare land in Kalimantan Tengah, Indonesia, for IDR77.5 billion or RM23.6 million.
MIB completed the acquisition of a 90% interest in PT Tamiyang Sumber Rezeki (PT TSR) from Ir Badai Sakti Daniel and Bapak Muh. Perkasa Tegaryza Daniel on Nov 24, 2017. The remaining 10% equity interest in PT TSR, is held by Ir Badai Sakti. The deal translates to IDR3.9 million (equivalent to RM1,180 or US$287) per hectare of land.
PT TSR has been granted with the Hak Izin Lokasi and the Izin Usaha Perkebunan on 20,000 hectares of greenfield land in Kebupaten Barito Timur, Kalimantan Tengah, Indonesia.