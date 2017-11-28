Singaporeans can check, pay traffic summonses in the republic

KUALA LUMPUR: Singaporean motorists can now check the status of traffic summonses issued in Malaysia and make payments at 900 kiosks erected in the republic or via online.

Bukit Aman (federal police) Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director SAC Sharul Othman Mansor said Singapore-registered vehicles topped the list of outstanding summonses with a total of 37,506 since 2014 followed by Thailand, Brunei and Indonesia.

"The payments can be made at 900 kiosks which have been provided by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in Singapore. Alternatively, they can also pay online.

"There's no excuse for not settling summonses in Singapore, and it's not necessary for PDRM to set up a counters at the Malaysian High Commission in the republic or other neighbouring countries for the moment," he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Sharul Othman said Singaporean motorists could also pay their summonses at several locations in Johor such as the Johor Premium Outlet and the Gelang Patah Rest and Service Area (RSA).

Through the "Op Saman Tertunggak Warganegara Asing" (OSTWA) operation conducted since 2014, 61,057 remained outstanding from the 81,708 summonses issued to foreigners for various offences, he added. — Bernama