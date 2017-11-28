Starbucks Reserve opens at JB's Paradigm Mall

JOHOR BARU: Starbucks Malaysia opened its pioneer Starbucks Reserve store in the southern region at the Paradigm Mall here today.

Director of Marketing, Berjaya Starbucks Coffee Company Sdn Bhd, Esther Woo said in offering rare and exotic reserve coffee beans, the attentive skills and passionate delivery of Starbucks coffee masters, also ensures an incomparable coffee experience to customers at Starbucks Reserve.

"Seasoned coffee masters use different brewing equipment to brew coffee and depending on the customer's preference. Customers can also learn from coffee masters the method of making Reserve coffee," she told reporters at the launch here today.

Starbucks Reserve will use Malaysia's first exclusive espresso machine, The Black Eagle semi-automatic espresso, to delivers a smooth quality and consistent taste profile that complements Starbucks signature handcrafted beverages.

The store is managed fully by coffee master baristas who are certified Coffee Masters to ensure that each cup of coffee is perfectly brewed.

There are four other Starbucks Reserve stores in Malaysia and located at The Gardens, Sunway Pyramid, Publika and Sky Avenue in the Klang Valley.

The Paradigm Mall,meanwhile, opened today. — Bernama