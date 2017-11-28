A study on 1,000 Malaysian found more than 50% not financially ready for retirement

KUALA LUMPUR: Visa and Credit Counselling and Debt Management Agency (AKPK), which today launched a new mobile app called Financial Insight, said their recent study revealed that more than 50% of Malaysians may not be financially ready for retirement by the time it comes.

The survey was conducted last August on 1,000 Malaysians, aged 18 to 55 years old, to help create the newly launched app.

AKPK CEO Azaddin Ngah Tasir said although the study found that most of the respondents have set aside their monthly income for savings, one in five of them is saving less than 10% of their monthly salaries.

“People are saving, but not enough,” he said.

Azaddin said the Financial Insight app links how the user will look like during retirement with their financial health. For example a user with better financial health will look younger than one who is financially burdened at the same age.

Visa Country Manager for Malaysia Ng Kong Boon said he is hoping to reach more than 10,000 downloads of the mobile app within a year of the launch.

The app is available for download for free in mid December for both iphone and Android users.