Systems surrounding cryptocurrencies may be vulnerable to cybersecurity threats

KUALA LUMPUR: Systems surrounding cryptocurrencies may be "vulnerable" to looming cyber-security threats, industry players says.

Forcepoint noted in its 2018 Security Predictions Report that systems surrounding cryptocurrencies will increasingly come under attack with some 1.6 million computers being used to mine bitcoins.

Forcepoint Southeast Asia Principal Security Consultant, Brandon Tan said while the bitcoin itself is foolproof against such threats, it is the exchanges for the cryptocurrency which is exposed to such risk.

As a move to regulate cryptocurrencies, Bank Negara Malaysia recently said that parties acting as exchanges will be deemed as reporting institutions and be required to provide detailed information on buyers and sellers of such currencies.

There are 11 exchanges for cryptocurrencies trading in Malaysia.

In a separate event, Trend Micro Asia Pacific Future Threat Research Senior Manager, Ryan Flores said bitcoins are also being used as the preferred mode of payment by ransomware attackers as it cannot be easily tracked.