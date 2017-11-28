Tengku Adnan apologises over 'slow learners' remark

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor today openly apologised to all individuals and quarters who felt slighted over his remark that "slow learners go to ITM" (now known as Universiti Teknologi MARA or UiTM).

He said he had no intention of degrading anyone, particularly the UiTM students and graduates, with the statement in his speech at the Majlis Anugerah Nadi Negara 2017 here last Saturday.

"What I did was (giving) a motivational speech to students. It is something I do often and I want Malaysians to realise that the government, which has been in power over the past 60 years, has contributed a lot, which we sometimes take for granted.

"The most important thing is that the government has provided us with security in which we are able to do everything, including to earn a living and seek education," he told a press conference after a meeting with the UiTM Alumni Association at Menara Dato' Onn, Putra World Trade Centre here.

Also present was the association president, Datuk Zaini Hassan.

Admitting that he could be a loose cannon sometimes, Tengku Adnan promised to be more careful in the future and hoped that the issue could be put to rest the soonest possible. — Bernama