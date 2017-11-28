Thunderstorm rips roof of grandma's house

DUNGUN: A grandmother had a harrowing experience when the roof of her house was ripped apart and blown away in a thunderstorm in Kampung Kuala Abang yesterday.

Fatimah Muhammad, who stayed in the house with her five grandchildren, was home alone when the thunderstorm struck at about 11.30am. Her five grandchildren were then out at work.

One of the grandchildren, Mohd Solahuddin Sanusi, 22, said he rushed home immediately after being informed by a neighbour.

"I was shocked to see the house, the roof had been blown away, My grandmother is in trauma and is now staying at my aunt's house nearby," he told reporters here today.

However, a gotong-royong involving local residents had been organised by the Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK) to repair the house.

Its chairman, Mokhtar Mamat, said an allocation of RM10,000 was made for repair of the house.

The repair work is expected to take a week to complete, he said. — Bernama