Two cops among three nabbed over robbery

KUANTAN: Two policemen were among three suspects detained by the police for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery at a house in Kampung Jaya Gading last Saturday.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Rosli Ab Rahman said the policemen were attached to the traffic unit of the Kuantan district police headquarters and the Communications Division of the state police contingent headquarters, respectively.

"The first suspect was arrested with his accomplice, a labourer, in Bandar Indera Mahkota here at 11am while they were in a silver coloured Perodua Axia which was used in the robbery. The second policemen was picked up in Taman Setali, Jalan Kem Galing an hour later," he told a press conference here yesterday.

Rosli said following the arrests, police seized a .38 revolver with four bullets, a bullet shell, a pair of handcuffs, nine cartons of cigarettes, a black jacket, a pair of denim pants and the Perodua Axia that belongs to one of the suspect's girlfriend.

All the suspects, aged 25, and who tested positive for methamphetamine would be remanded for a week until Dec 2, he added. — Bernama