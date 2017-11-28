Umno the best party for all Malaysians, says Ku Nan

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor today branded Umno as the best party in the country for all Malaysians.

Claiming that Umno is unrivalled, the party's secretary-general said even Malaysian of other races looked up to Umno as the party is one that cares for all.

"Yes, we are the best party, not only for the Malays. Even the non-Malays are looking at Umno. We are like an umbrella to all Malaysians. They (non-Malays) are confident that Umno will always give protection to them," he told a press conference, here, today.

Tengku Adnan said this when asked if the 71st Umno General Assembly (PAU) - to take place from Dec 5 to 9 - would be the last platform for the party to showcase its strength ahead of 14th General Assembly.

