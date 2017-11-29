Berizzo's cancer surgery 'successful' say Sevilla

MADRID: Sevilla's Argentinian coach Eduardo Berizzo underwent "successful" surgery for a malignant prostate cancer on Tuesday, the club said without putting a date on his return to work.

"The period of recuperation ... will depend on the post-operative developments over the next few days," the club said in a brief statement, adding that his return to the bench "would be as rapid as possible."

The deputy coach, Ernesto Marcucci, has taken over the team until Berizzo returns, and on Wednesday will be in charge as Sevilla attempt to reach the last 16 of the Copa del Rey. They lead third-division Cartagena 3-0.

Berizzo "left everything programmed for today, we spoke before training and the contact is permanent," Marcucci said on Tuesday adding that Berizzo's "mental strength is an example for all of us around him." — AFP