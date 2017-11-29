Caregivers at elderly care centre must undergo SKM training

KUALA LUMPUR: All private elderly care centre licence holders must ensure that the caregivers at their premises have undergone skills training and have at least Malaysian Skills Certificate (SKM), said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam.

He said the competent training and skills were aimed at ensuring that the elderly and occupants of the centres would receive the best care services.

Subramaniam said this when winding up the debate on the Pri­vate Aged Healthcare Facilities and Services Bill 2017 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The bill, aimed at regulating the private aged healthcare institutions, was later passed with a majority vote.

"The bill provides for private aged healthcare centres to be registered with the ministry and the licence holders must ensure that the premises are built in accordance with the standards set by the Ministry of Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government," he said.

Replying to a question from Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad (BN-Parit Sulong) on the charges imposed on the occupants, Subramaniam said the government had not set any maximum rates.

"However, we will look at this from time to time according to the needs," he said.

The sitting continue tomorrow. — Bernama