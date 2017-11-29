Cops rush into burning house to rescue two siblings

SHAH ALAM: Two siblings trapped in fire at a condominium unit in Section 9 here were rescued by passing policemen in the nick of time before the place was engulfed in flames today.

The four brave policemen who were on patrol duty had spotted the fire at about 10.30am at an upper floor of the Sri Mahligai condominiums and went over to investigate.

When they learnt that a 29-year-old man and his 13-year-old sister were still in the unit, the policemen rushed over and broke down the main door before entering the burning house.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Shafien Mamat said the policemen rescued the man who was at the balcony and his sister who was in a bedroom.

Shafien said firemen arrived in three fire engines shortly after and managed to put out the fire within minutes.

He said the girl was taken in an ambulance to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital, Klang for treatment.

Shafien said the cause of the fire is being investigated.