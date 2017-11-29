Disaster management agencies ready for second wave of floods: Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: All disaster management agencies in the country are fully prepared to face the second wave of floods, especially in the East Coast states, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said that the agencies are geared up to mobilise their assets in flood-prone areas, as well as preparing a checklist of aid that is going to be distributed to the victims.

"From a scale of 1 to 10, the agencies stands at 10 in terms of preparedness level.

"The agencies are coordinating well through the checklist prepared by the government," Ahmad Zahid told the media after closing the 7th Barisan Nasional internship programme (MantapVII) at Dewan Rakyat today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also National Disaster Committee chairman, said the coordination is needed to ensure there's no overlapping task when providing assistance towards the flood victims.

"We have given the task and responsibilities to each agency.

"The assets have also been placed near flood-prone areas," he said.

Ahmad Zahid said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim is currently in the East Coast states to monitor the evacuation and aid channeling process.

He added the early warning issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia) has also helped the agencies to coordinate the aid transfer more efficiently.