Dog which bit woman in Serian confirmed to have rabies

KUCHING: A dog which bit a woman in Masranti Plantation, Telagus in Serian district has been confirmed positive for rabies.

In a statement issued today, the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said the dog which had an owner, bit the victim, Marni Nasir, 42, on Oct 19.

According to the secretariat, Marni who was bitten on her right calf had two follow-up medical treatments on Oct 19 and 24.

"Yesterday (Nov 28), histopathologic tests conducted by the Veterinary Research Institute in Ipoh found that the dog tested positive for rabies. As such, the plantation has been gazetted as the 27th rabies outbreak area," said the secretariat.

The secretariat also said to date, 282 of the 288 samples sent to the Ipoh VRI had been received.

"They comprise 257 dog samples, 24 cat samples and one bat sample. Of the 282 cases, 56 or 19.9% from 50 dog samples and six from cats were found to be positive for rabies," it said. — Bernama