Ex-Tehran prosecutor gets 2 years for custody death

TEHRAN: The former chief prosecutor in Tehran, Said Mortazavi, has been sentenced to two years in prison over a death in custody during anti-government protests in 2009, the judiciary said Tuesday.

Mortazavi was charged with "accessory to murder" over the death of Mohsen Ruholamini, who had been arrested during June 2009 protests against the re-election of president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

He served as chief prosecutor in the Iranian capital from 2003 until he was sacked in 2010. Four years later he was banned for life from the judiciary.

"Mr Mortazavi was sentenced in a first instance to five years in prison, but in view of his apology to the plaintiffs, the appeals court reduced this sentence to two years in prison," said judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei in comments carried by the official Irna news agency.

Mortazavi was hated by reformists during his tenure for shutting down dozens of their newspapers and arresting many activists.

But it was the deaths of three protesters in Kahrizak prison, south of Tehran, in July 2009 that triggered an uproar that ultimately led to his sacking in August 2010.

Amir Javadifar, Mohammad Kamrani and Mohsen Ruholamini were found to have died after being tortured in the prison — a scandal that led to the institution being shut down.

Two prison guards were sentenced to death, but the victims' families agreed to spare their lives while pushing for action against senior officials.

According to the reformist newspaper Shargh, Mortazavi was acquitted in an earlier trial in which the families of Javadifar and Kamrani were plaintiffs.

The family of Ruholamini then launched a fresh trial against him.

Their lawyer described the judgement as "definitive", according to the conservative-linked Tasnim news agency, indicating there was no room for further appeal.

Ahmadinejad's re-election triggered accusations of rigging and months of mass protests that were the biggest challenge to the regime since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

A brutal crackdown eventually ended the protests, with dozens killed and thousands arrested. — AFP