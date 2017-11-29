Free shuttle buses from Ngurah Rai airport to Mengwi Bus Terminal

Posted on 29 November 2017 - 08:55am Last updated on 29 November 2017 - 09:50am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians in Bali who are affected by the closure of the Ngurah Rai Airport following the eruption of Mount Agung can leave the area using a free shuttle bus service provided by the airport to the Mengwi Bus Terminal

Wisma Putra, in a statement tonight, said the journey from the airport to the bus terminal takes about an hour.

There are are also bus services from the bus terminal to the Juanda International Airport in Surabaya (12-hour ride), to Adisutjipto International Airport in Yogyakarta (18-hour ride), Blimbingsari Airport in Banyuwangi (6-hour ride) or Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta (25-hour ride).

"Please contact the respective airline operators to obtain flight information or tickets for flights that depart from those airports," said the statement.

Wisma Putra said for additional information, they could contact Bali Toursim Board or Mount Agung Command Centre (Posko Pelayanan Gunung Agung) at Ngurah Rai Airport at +62 361 9351011 ext.6300.

Following the eruption of Mount Agung, the Ngurah Rai Airport in Denpasar, Bali has temporarily ceased its operation since Monday.

For consular assistance, Malaysians may call the Embassy of Malaysia in Jakarta or the Honorary Consul Office in Bali.

Embassy of Malaysia in Jakarta, Indonesia

Jl. H.R Rasuna Said

Kav. X/6, No. 1-3, Kuningan

12950 Jakarta Selatan

Tel: +62 215224947 / +62 81380813036 (24 hours)

E-mail :mwjakarta@kln.gov.my

Website :http://www.kln.gov.my/web/idn_jakarta/home

Honorary consul office in Bali

Puri Kumara Sakti, Jalan Bentuyung

Ubud, Gianyar, 90571, Bali

Tel. : +62 361973182/+62 81237154050

E-mail : balihcmalaysia@gmail.com

Twitter handle : https://twitter.com/MYEmbJKT

Facebook link : https://www.facebook.com/EmbassyMalaysiaJakarta/