Gaum urges authorities to take stern action against Teratai assemblyman

KOTA KINABALU: Gerakan Akar Umbi Umno Malaysia (Gaum) has urged the authorities to take stern action against Teratai state assemblyman, Tiew Way Keng over her Facebook posting accusing the Federal government of giving out MyKads to foreigners to buy votes.

Its chairman, Datuk Zulkarnain Mahdar said the allegation was clearly intended to create negative perception among the people towards the Barisan Nasional-led government.

"We are upset with the action by the opposition leader who came out with various allegations to defame the government prior to the 14th General Election.

"The opposition is spreading malicious lies to incite the people into believing that there is an attempt to win votes by giving out MyKads to foreigners," he told reporters here today.

Zulkarnain said Gaum had lodged a police report over the matter and hoped that the authorities could take immediate action.

Last Sunday, Tiew uploaded a fake special MyKad application form for foreigners in her personal Facebook account. — Bernama