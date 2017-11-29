Hamilton gives Petronas the thumbs-up

KUALA LUMPUR: "If Red Bull gets a stronger car and improve next year they will be stronger, but I don't see Max Verstappen as a threat," said newly crowned Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton during an interview here today.

Strong words from Briton, but definitely a confident one from the four-time world champion.

Hamilton was in Kuala Lumpur yesterday to celebrate his triumph with local fans and Petronas, Title Partner to Mercedes AMG since 2009.

Hamilton received a hero's welcome at the Kuala Lumpur City Centre yesterday in what has become an annual "homecoming" for the Mercedes team.

Hamilton and teammate Valtteri Bottas also clinched Mercedes' fourth consecutive constructor's title.

"The engine is the heart of the car, and thanks to the fluid Petronas provided I finished every single race this season," said Hamilton.

Petronas is also the Technical Partner to the Mercedes team, formulating and supplying tailor-made total fluid solutions to the Silver Arrows.

Hamilton finished top of the F1 Drivers' Championship this year with two races to go and by doing so smashed the three world titles previously held by fellow British legend Sir Jackie Stewart.

When asked about the record, he said:" Records are there to be broken, so I think at some stage someone is going to break it. My aim right now is to just extend the record and keep raising the bar."

Speaking about his rivals – Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen and Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo – the 32-year-old said: "The greatest rival is definitely the guy who finish alongside you in

the championship, so for me, it is Sebastian Vettel.

"As for next year, I anticipate he will be there too. Of course, there is also the Red Bull racing team."