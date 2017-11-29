Industry players urged to be more active in training

Posted on 29 November 2017 - 01:22pm Last updated on 29 November 2017 - 02:44pm

KUCHING: The Sarawak Government wants industry players to be actively involved in training and improving the skills of trainees in Technical and Vocational Training (TVET) institutions.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix),/i> said they could emulate the pioneer training programmes conducted in Germany.

He said that in Germany, trainees received training in the industry three days a week, and two days at the training centre, for a period three years.

"What's interesting is that government funding of human capital development is minimal.

"The trainee also receives a monthly allowance. The role of the industry in developing human capital is huge," he said at the convocation of the Sarawak Skills Development Centre / International College of Advanced Technology Sarawak (PPKS / i-CATS) here today.

A total of 896 students received their certificates and diplomas.

Abang Johari said PPKS, established in 1994, had successfully educated and trained almost 50,000 people.

"The marketability rate of graduates is also impressive, with 82 per cent securing jobs within six months of completing the training," he said. — Bernama