Johari: Digital technologies must be strategically utilised

SERDANG: Digital technologies and data must be strategically utilised to attain inclusive and sustainable growth that is anchored in people.

Second Finance Minister, Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani (pix) said industry players must also examine how digital technologies could be used in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Strategic Plan and put into actionable programmes in the final lap towards 2020.

"In addition, government leaders need to shift gears and incorporate talent management practices with current and future digital competencies to ensure better rationalisation on productivity and performance," he added, in his officiating speech at the MyDigital Leaders Convention 2017 here today.

Johari's speech was delivered by Deputy Finance Minister, Lee Chee Leong.

He said all chief information officers (CIO) leaders and their delegates must reap benefits from the convention while sharing their insights and driving the ICT Strategic Plan towards new and disruptive innovations on the Digital Government Delivery.

"For the public sector, applying digital technologies such as cloud, mobility, social media, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data analytics has huge potential for public service values at all stages, as well as to deliver the best services to the people.

"We must heighten our services to become more 'People-Centric' with greater simplified procedures, making government agencies more and more like a service facilitator, alongside improved interactivity as well as participation.

"While huge progress has been made, we have to acknowledge that there is a lot more that needs to be done if we wish to realise the full benefits of Digital Government," he added.

The one-day MyDigital Leaders Convention is organised by the Ministry of Finance