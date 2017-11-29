- Local
LeBron James tossed for first time in career
Posted on 29 November 2017 - 05:43pm
Last updated on 29 November 2017 - 06:07pm
LOS ANGELES: LeBron James was ejected for the first time in his NBA career on Tuesday, but it didn't stop his Cleveland Cavaliers from marching to a 108-97 home win against the Miami Heat.
James was angered at the lack of a foul call on a drive to the basket on which he came up empty.
Shouting, he made a beeline for referee Kane Fitzgerald, who quickly whistled the superstar for a technical foul and then pointed to the exit with 1:59 remaining in the third quarter.
It was the first time James was ejected in 1,082 career regular-season games.
The Cavs were leading 93-70 at the time, and the absence of James for the final period didn't stop the Eastern Conference champions from notching a ninth victory in a row. — AFP