LeBron James tossed for first time in career

LOS ANGELES: LeBron James was ejected for the first time in his NBA career on Tuesday, but it didn't stop his Cleveland Cavaliers from marching to a 108-97 home win against the Miami Heat.

James was angered at the lack of a foul call on a drive to the basket on which he came up empty.

Shouting, he made a beeline for referee Kane Fitzgerald, who quickly whistled the superstar for a technical foul and then pointed to the exit with 1:59 remaining in the third quarter.

It was the first time James was ejected in 1,082 career regular-season games.

The Cavs were leading 93-70 at the time, and the absence of James for the final period didn't stop the Eastern Conference champions from notching a ninth victory in a row. — AFP