A love affair

Lin wears a watch from the Longines DolceVita collection.

The Longines ambassador strikes a pose in front of a poster of herself.

Officiating the grand opening of the Longines KLCC boutique are (from left) Jose De Cardosa, Country Manager of The Swatch Group Malaysia & Singapore; Charles Villoz, Longines Vice President and Head of International Sales; Lin Chi Ling; Andrew Brien, Chief Executive Officer of Suria KLCC; and Ooi Say Yew, Longines Malaysia Brand Manager.

LIN Chi-Ling was in Kuala Lumpur to attend the grand opening of Longines' new boutique in Suria KLCC recently. We sat down for a brief tête-à-tête with the Longines Ambassador of Elegance to talk about how she achieves work-life balance.

How has life been like since becoming Longines Ambassador of Elegance?

First of all, it has been about 12 years and time flies. I think I have more responsibility to portray the right image for the brand. Back then I didn't know the definition of elegance but now I believe I possess the elegance. It is important to be constantly learning and evolving.

What is your idea of elegance?

People tend to look at it from the surface but it is definitely from within. The inner beauty and elegance in Chinese we say "zhen shan mei" – so it's authentic, genuine and most importantly to have a very cheerful heart in sharing all the beauty.

What is your first encounter with Longines?

Let me try to recall this. Twelve years ago I think my first encounter with Longines was in Taiwan when I first met the president of Longines, Walter von Känel and that is how everything got started. I started not as an ambassador but rather as a participant at an event. They have guided me all these years from Asia to the international platform.

Apart from that, we had many beautiful moments together, where we travelled to Spain, Barcelona, Paris and even London.

Have you met the other ambassadors?

Yes, I have. One of the unforgettable moments I had was when we shot a commercial together with Kate Winslet and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. It was truly an amazing encounter where I got to meet people that I admire. I think it's unbelievable.

Before our time, Audrey Hepburn was also the spokesperson for Longines for a long time.She is my idol. I actually got to meet her son at an event some time ago.

How does it feel to be part of the world's leading manufacturer of horological products in an industry that also empowers women?

Watches for women nowadays are not just functional, they serve as accessories as well. For luxury brands, women have the buying power too. I think everything requires time and dedication.

How do you differentiate Longines from other brands?

I think for many brands they strive for a "fashionable" radiance; they strive for more luxury in a way.

For Longines, it's more of elegance is an attitude. Yet, at the same time, it is timeless. The brand is known for its commitment to timeless excellence.

You can see the design progress through the years and you will notice that Longines doesn't design fancy watches. In 20 years when you look at a timepiece, you will be glad that you bought it.

How do you find balance in your everyday life?

That is a good question – however, it does not just apply to me. I think everyone has to find a balance in life even for those who work in the office. After all, everyone feels stress at one time or another at work.

I am not really good at time management but I try my best to manage my time effectively. Maybe eight hours for myself, another eight hours to spend with my family and eight hours for work – that's ideal. If you can't achieve that, try to manage in some other way.

Don't just focus on time management. I think emotion management is also very important. That is how you find balance in life.

Can you share with us your secret to success?

The power of positivity is the key to success and happiness. Dont lose hope and never give up.

Finally, are there any upcoming movies or series that you will be taking part in?

I am not working on any new project at the moment. I am taking things easy for the next few months.