Lumut: Students escape worse fate as boat capsizes

LUMUT: A primary school pupil was seriously hurt, a boatman was slightly injured while 13 others were unhurt when a boat overturned in choppy seas at Pangkor Village near Pulau Batu Orang Tua near yesterday evening.

Manjung District Police chief, ACP Muhammad Hanif Othman said the incident happened when the boat with 15 people on board was returning to Pasir Bogak beach from Teluk Nipah at 5.45pm.

"Ten people including four teachers, five female students and a boatman were sent to Seri Manjung Hospital for treatment while five were fine.

"A 12-year-old female student from a primary school in Johor was in a critical condition and the hospital endeavoured to treat her while the boatman injured his hip-bone. The other seven victims also sent to the hospital were allowed to go home after being given treatment," he told a media conference here tonight.

Muhammad Hanif said the students were among 59 participants, aged 10 to 17 years, of a three-day motivation seminar, starting yesterday, from several schools nationwide.

He said they were in five boats that took them around Pulau Pangkor as one of the activities of the seminar before the incident happened.

"The choppy seas and the ensuing panic caused one boat to overturn. But, we are thankful all the 15 passengers of the boat wore safety vests and this had prevented loss of lives," he added. — Bernama