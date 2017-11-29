Man loses RM14,200 through phone scam

SUBANG JAYA: A man in his 40's became poorer by RM14,200 after he fell victim to a a phone scam recently.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Azlin Mohd Sadari said the man had received a call from a person claiming to be a staff at a bank in Kuala Terengganu who informed him that he had owed the bank RM30,000 due to a loan he took at that branch.

Azlin said the victim denied that he had taken any loan and suspected that there was a data breach.

Azlin said the bank "staff" put the victim through to a policeman claiming to be a sergeant with the Terengganu police.

The "policeman" then told the victim that he had run his IC number through the police database and that his accounts were going to be frozen to facilitate a drugs case he was allegedly involved in.

The sergeant then passed the call to another policeman who instructed the victim to take out all his money from his account and place it in the suspect's account.

"The victim banked in RM14,200 to the phony cops and that was the last he saw his money," he said.

He added that the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.