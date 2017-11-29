Penang zakat centre CEO claims trial to bribery charges (Updated)

Posted on 29 November 2017 - 11:07am Last updated on 29 November 2017 - 05:51pm

BUTTERWORTH: The Chief Executive Officer of the Penang Zakat Management Center (PUZ) was slapped with two fresh charges of bribery at the Sessions Court here today.

Datuk Azman Abdul Samat, 50, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him before Sessions Judge Sitarun Nisa Abdul Aziz.

The bespectacled CEO appeared calm in the court when the charges were read aloud to him.

Azman was alleged to have received a Hong Leong Bank cheque of RM 5,000 from the owner of Syarikat MW Global Trading, Wardi Ramli at his office in January 2014.

On the second charge, he is alleged to have received a Hong Leong Islamic cheque of RM 4,000 from the owner of Syarikat Al Global Trading Ashri Ismail at his office between Dec 28, and Dec 30 last year.

Both cheques were seen as a form of inducement for the accused to award the companies with projects associated with zakat centre.

Azman was charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to two years, or a fine or both, if found guilty of both charges.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Ghazali Muhammad Nadzri suggested RM 10,000 bail with one surety for the accused but Sitarun fixed bail at RM5000 with one surety.

She also set Dec 29 for case management.

Last May, Azman and three officers were detained by MACC to facilitate investigation into a corruption probe within the state agency.

Eight contractors were also detained in an operation dubbed "Ops Miskin".

The PUZ officers are alleged to have accepted valuable items, cheques and cash from the contractors as incentives to award the latter with projects or other work-related programmes.

On July 19, Azman claimed trial to three charges of graft at the Butterworth Sessions Court.

Based on the charges, he is alleged to have received three branded watches worth a total of RM3,500 from three different companies in relation to his work.

He is alleged to have committed the offences between 2010-15 at separate locations in Central Seberang Prai.

He also claimed trial to another charge of bribery on July 21 for alleged to have received a branded watch from another company at the Zakat Training Centre.

The case has received widespread public attention as it involved public funds meant to aid the poor and the needy.