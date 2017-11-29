Wed, Nov 29, 2017

Petrol prices unchanged, diesel up by 2 sen

Posted on 29 November 2017 - 06:08pm

PETALING JAYA: Petrol pump prices have remained unchanged for the fourth week of November. RON95 will continue to retail at RM2.30 per litre and RON 97 at RM2.58 per litre .

However, diesel will cost RM2.25 per litre which is two sen more.

The prices will be in effect from this midnight to Dec 6.