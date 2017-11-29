Policewoman suffers injuries after car crashes into her bike

Posted on 29 November 2017 - 10:45am Last updated on 29 November 2017 - 02:44pm

The victim is in the midst of being taken to the hospital following the accident.

The police bike that was ridden by the victim.

KLANG: A traffic policewoman suffered serious injuries including broken limbs when a car crashed into her motorcycle in Banting, near here, yesterday.

In the 10.45am incident along Km33.5, Jalan Klang-Banting-Port Dickson, the victim who is a Corporal was on duty on a police motorcycle when the car made a sudden turn and crossed the Teluk Bunut intersection.

Kuala Langat district police chief Supt Azizan Tukiman said the incident also involved another policeman, who was the victim's colleague, crashing into the car.

He said investigation revealed that the car driver had recklessly made a turn into the intersection, and the Corporal's colleague, who was riding another motorcycle, crashed into the left side of the car.

The car also rammed into the Corporal's motorcycle causing her to lose control and crash into the back of a lorry transporting ice which was parked at the side of the road.

The victim suffered minor head injuries, a broken arm and leg, and was rushed to Banting Hospital for treatment.

Police were investigating the case for reckless driving.