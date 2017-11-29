Saint Laurent is Parisian concept store Colette's final guest star

Saint Laurent has created a selection of collectible items for Colette ahead of the store's closure, on Dec 20, 2017. — AFP Relaxnews

Saint Laurent gives the Vespa an all-black makeover for Colette. — AFP Relaxnews

JUST days before it closes its doors for good on Dec 20, Colette has invited Saint Laurent to take over the first floor of the legendary Parisian concept store, located at 213 rue Saint-Honoré. A selection of collectible creations by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent are now on sale exclusively in store.

A host of luxury labels have taken over the first floor of Colette in recent weeks, bidding farewell to the French capital's iconic concept store. After Balenciaga, Thom Browne and, more recently, Chanel, Saint Laurent is the latest fashion house invited into 213 rue Saint-Honoré – an address synonymous with the store for the last two decades. The luxury label will be Colette's final guest star – a symbolic choice, since Saint Laurent will take over the premises after the store closes.

The world of Saint Laurent will be showcased on the first floor of the Parisian concept store from Nov 27 to Dec 20, with a selection of collector's objects created by Anthony Vaccarello, creative director of the French fashion house.

As well as a selection of T-shirts, hooded sweaters and leather goods channeling rock 'n' roll vibes, visitors to the concept store can admire a customised vintage Polaroid SX-70, a calendar, exclusive makeup palettes, Pierre Marcolini chocolates and desserts, a vinyl compilation, Baccarat crystal goods, motorcycle helmets by Ruby, and – the centerpiece – an all-black Saint Laurent Vespa.

