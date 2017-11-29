Tourism tax will continue to be imposed on Airbnb: Nazri

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will continue to impose tourism tax on Airbnb accommodation even though it is not recognised by local authorities (PBT), said Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz.

He said this was to ensure justice for other hotel operators in the country.

"Although local authorities have different laws or certain reasons for not recognising Airbnb, we will continue to impose the tourism tax," he said when winding up the debate on the Tourism Industry (Amendment) Bill 2017 at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

The bill, which aimed at amending the definition of "accommodation premises" to include any permanent and temporary structures, was later passed.

It also amended subsection 5 (3) of the Tourism Industry Act 1992 by increasing the penalty rate from the existing fine of not more than RM50,000 or imprisonment not exceeding five years, to a maximum fine of RM500,000 or a maximum of 10 years imprisonment. — Bernama