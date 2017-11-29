Two teenagers charged with committing mischief by fire at surau

PETALING JAYA: Two 19-year-old teenagers were charged at a sessions court here, today with committing mischief by fire at the Surau Al-Huda, ten days ago.

The two, who are unemployed were allegedly drunk during the incident.

D. Tibanraj and R. Darshan claimed trial to a charge of committing mischief by fire and allegedly causing damage to Surau Al-Huda at the Impian Damansara Damai apartment, here about 6.10am on Nov 19, 2017.

The charge is under section 436 of the Penal Code read together with section 34 of the same act, which is punishable by 20 years jail and fine, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Shafiq Hasim did not suggest any bail amount saying it is a non-bailable offence.

The accused's lawyer Melvinder Singh said although the offence is non-bailable, the court has a discretion. He said based on the facts of the case, the Surau did not get burned, and there was only traces of fire.

"The two accused were drunk during the incident," said Melvinder. The accused are 19 years old and not matured yet. He said they also have no previous conviction.

He said Tibanraj's father is a security guard and earns about RM2,100 and he supports three school going children and his wife is not working while Darshan's father is a lorry driver with a RM2,200 salary per month.

Melvinder said the accused's father supports his wife's medical cost of diabetes. He also said the father supports another child, who is 23 years old and is still studying.

He proposed for additional conditions to be imposed.

Sessions judge Hilmiah Yusof granted RM8,000 bail with a surety and ordered the accused to report to the nearest police station on the 1st of every month. She also fixed June 10, 2018 for mention.