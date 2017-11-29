UN chief strongly condemns N. Korea missile launch

UNITED NATIONS,United States: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday strongly condemned North Korea's latest missile test and urged Pyongyang to "desist taking any further destabilising steps."

"This is a clear violation of Security Council resolutions and shows complete disregard for the united view of the international community," Guterres said in a statement.

North Korea earlier fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that the Japanese defense ministry said landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss the latest launch and calls from the United States for more sanctions to be imposed on North Korea over its rogue behaviour.

Guterres said he was ready to work with all parties to reduce tensions. — AFP