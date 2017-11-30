Alliance Bank’s net profit down on higher expenses

PETALING JAYA: Alliance Bank Malaysia Bhd’s net profit for the second quarter ended Sept 30, 2017 fell 7.38% to RM122.80 million from RM132.58 million a year ago due to expenses from its transformation agenda.

Revenue for the quarter rose 9.50% to RM393.88 million from RM359.72 million a year ago mainly from net interest income (NII) and other operating income.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the group reported NII of RM230.40 million during the quarter compared with RM204.23 million a year ago while operating income stood at RM85.37 million compared with RM77.03 million a year ago.

For the six months ended Sept 30, 2017 (1HFY18), net profit fell 2.74% to RM257.80 million from RM265.05 million a year ago while revenue rose 7.87% to RM780.49 million from RM723.53 million a year ago.

The group said its reported net profit was lower due to expenses from its transformation agenda but its net profit for “business as usual” activities during the period rose 3.5% year-on-year to RM274.3 million.

For 1HFY18, transformation expenses amounted to RM23.3 million, of which RM13.7 million was for restructuring cost and RM2.9 million for scaling-up sales personnel.

Return on equity stood at 10% and client-based fee income improved 3.6% year-on-year to RM164.8 million while net interest margin improved nine basis points to 2.35% year-to-date.

“Our focus on better risk adjusted returns (RAR) and improved loan mix contributed to an 11.8% year-on-year loan growth in better RAR portfolio. In 1HFY18, we recorded a growth of 9.1% in SME and commercial, 10% in consumer unsecured and 13% in share margin under better RAR portfolio,” group CEO Joel Kornreich said in a statement.

Overall gross impaired loans ratio for the period stood at 1.2%, higher than the industry average of 1.7%. Year-to-date credit cost stood at 32.5 basis points (annualised).

Current and savings account (CASA) ratio stood at 37.3%, contributed by CASA growth of 4.6% year-on-year while liquidity coverage ratio stood at 160.7% and loan-to-fund ratio at 86.8%. Total capital ratio stood at 18.8%.

Following its corporate restructuring exercise in September, the group said it is now better positioned to improve costs and maximise corporate efficiency.

“Our key strategic projects are aligned to our customers’ needs and designed to relieve real-life pain points of our customers in a fast, simple and responsive manner. In the second half of the financial year, we will continue to focus on helping the businesses and lives of our customers via our new and existing offerings,” said Kornreich.

Alliance Bank’s share price closed 7 sen or 1.93% higher at RM3.69 with a total of 1.72 million shares traded.