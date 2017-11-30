BNM's official reserve assets at US$101.47b

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) official reserve assets totalled US$101.47 billion (RM413 billion), while other foreign currency assets amounted to US$919.0 million (RM3.8 billion) as at end-October 2017.

In a statement here, the central bank said, for the next 12 months, the pre-determined short-term outflows of foreign currency loans would amount to US$250.8 million (RM1 billion) arising from the scheduled repayment of external borrowings by the government.

Meanwhile, the short forward positions amounted to US$11.88 billion (RM49 billion) as at end-October 2017, reflecting the management of ringgit liquidity in the financial system, said BNM in its "Detailed Disclosure of International Reserves as at end-October 2017" released today.

"In line with the practice adopted since April 2006, the data excludes projected foreign currency inflows arising from interest income and the drawdown of project loans amounting to US$2.48 billion (RM10 billion) in the next 12 months," said the central bank.

It said the only contingent short-term net drain on foreign currency assets were government guarantees of foreign debt due within one year, amounting to US$183.2 million (RM748 million).

There are no foreign currency loans with embedded options, no undrawn, unconditional credit lines provided by or to other central banks, international organisations, banks and other financial institutions.

BNM said it did not engage in foreign currency options vis-à- vis the ringgit.

As at end-Oct 2017, Malaysia's reserves remained usable.

It said the detailed disclosure was in accordance with the International Monetary Fund's Special Data Dissemination Standard format. — Bernama