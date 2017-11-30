Chong Wei, Kian Meng-Pei Jing, qualify for Dubai World Superseries Finals

Posted on 30 November 2017 - 07:24pm Last updated on 30 November 2017 - 07:59pm

KUALA LUMPUR: National badminton ace, Datuk Lee Chong Wei and mixed double's, Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing have qualified for Dubai World Superseries Final 2017 from Dec 12-17.

A Badminton World Federation (BWF) statement said Olympic champion Chen Long of China and his teammate Shi Yuqi, Son Wan Ho (South Korea), Srikanth Kidambi (India), Chou Tien Chen (Chinese Taipei), Ng Ka Long (Hong Kong) and world number one, Viktor Axelsen (Denmark) were also in the men's single list.

For the record Chong Wei had won the title fourth times, in 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2013.

The other mixed doubles are Zheng Siwei-Chen Qingchen and Lu Kai-Huang Yaqiong (China), Tontowi Ahmad-Liliyana Natsir and Praveen Jordan-Debby Susanto (Indonesia), Tang Chun Man-Tse Ying Suet (Hong Kong); Chris Adcock-Gabrielle Adcock (England) and Kenta Kazuno-Ayane Kurihara (Japan).

Women's singles world champion Nozomi Okuhara, who is ninth on the Destination Dubai Rankings, will receive a wild card.

The others are Akane Yamaguchi (Japan), Tai Tzu Ying (Chinese Taipei), Sung Ji Hyun (South Korea), Pusarla V Sindhu (India), Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand), Carolina Marin (Spain), and He Bingjiao (China).

Marcus Fernaldi Gideon-Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo (Indonesia), Mathias Boe-Carsten Mogensen and Mads Conrad-Petersen-Mads Pieler Kolding (Denmark), Li Junhui-Liu Yuchen and Liu Cheng-Zhang Nan (China), Takeshi Kamura-Keigo Sonoda and Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi (Japan) and Lee Jhe-Huei-Lee Yang (Chinese Taipei) would compete in the men's doubles events.

Contenders in the women's doubles are Shiho Tanaka-Koharu Yonemoto and Yuki Fukushima-Sayaka Hirota (Japan), Chen Qingchen-Jia Yifan and Yu Xiaohan-Huang Yaqiong (China), Chang Ye Na-Lee So Hee and Jung Kyung Eun-Shin Seung Chan (South Korea), Christinna Pedersen-Kamilla Rytter Juhl (Denmark) and Hsu Ya Ching-Wu Ti Jung (Chinese Taipei).

Only the top eight players or pairs in the Super Series rankings after the final Super Series tournament are eligible to participate in the tournament.

However, it is limited to two entries per member association.

The eight players or pairs will be divided into two pools of four, with the top two players or pairs advancing to the semi-finals. — Bernama