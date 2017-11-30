City-Link’s new Isuzu fleet

ISUZU Malaysia recently delivered 115 units of Isuzu lorries to City-Link Express (M) Sdn Bhd at their “Super Hub” facility in Bandar Saujana Putra, Selangor.

The latest handover is part of the 2017 fleet agreement, in which 105 units are the ELF 4-wheeler (NLR77UEE) model, with the remaining 10 units being the ELF 6-wheeler (NQR75UKN) model.

Isuzu Malaysia has been supplying City-Link Express with their durable lorries since the first fleet deal made in 2011, with the current procurement being in line with City-Link’s business expansion.

“As one of the nation’s leading international express delivery and integrated logistics services provider, City-Link Express makes it their mission to ensure their services meet and exceed business expectations. Hence, their preference for Isuzu lorries that will ensure goods and packages reach their intended destination in a timely, cost-effective and professional manner. Currently, City-Link Express has 322 units of Isuzu lorries handling door-to-door domestic delivery,” the company stated.

During a handover ceremony on Nov 25, Isuzu Malaysia’s commercial vehicle division CEO, Mikio Tsukui, extended his gratitude and appreciation to City-Link Express, especially for their trust in Isuzu Malaysia as a vital transportation partner. Tsukui added that Isuzu Malaysia intends to fully support City-Link Express’ vision of becoming the preferred courier and logistics brand nationwide, by providing necessary training sessions for the drivers, aside from prompt and efficient after-sales services.

In addition to its robustness and dependability, the 115 units are also equipped with commonrail engine – a first for City-Link Express fleet deals. The commonrail engine provides improved fuel consumption, aside from enhanced performance that is in accordance to the updated regulations recently stipulated by UNECE (United Nations Economic Commission for Europe).

To commemorate the handover, Tsukui presented a symbolic mock key to the City-Link Express founder and executive chairman, Datuk David Tan.

“Due to both companies’ long-standing partnership, Isuzu Malaysia also provides the esteemed logistics company the Eco-Drive Seminar and basic service maintenance training. The session provided attendees with vital knowledge and understanding on achieving economic and safety driving.”