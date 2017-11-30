Cops nab Bangladeshi, find 17.201kg of methamphetamine

Perak Narcotics Crime Investigation Department chief ACP R. Ravi Chandran (2nd R) shows the drugs that were seized. — Bernama

The drugs that were seized from the Bangladeshi man. — Bernama

Perak Narcotics Crime Investigation Department chief ACP R. Ravi Chandran (2nd R) shows the drugs that were seized. — Bernama

IPOH: Police arrested a 32-year-old unemployed Bangladeshi and recovered 17.201kg of methamphetamine in a hotel room at Taman Riba Setia, Sungai Siput on Tuesday.

The drugs were packed in 17 "Chinese Tea Gift Tea Culture " plastic packets and kept in a box to avoid detection.

Perak Narcotics Crime Investigation Department chief ACP R. Ravi Chandran said: "This is the second incident in the state where the drugs are concealed in such packaging to hoodwink the authorities.

"The latest seziure is the largest so far this year with a street value of RM1.2 million," he told reporters here today.

Acting on a tip off, police raided the hotel and detained the foreigner 11.30pm.

The team who conducted a search later found the drugs.

Ravi Chandran said: "We believe hte traffickers planned to make Sungai Siput a transit centre to distribute the drugs.

"Investigations also revealed the suspect had been residing in the country for the last 10 years.

"His passport expired last year ... he has been in Sungai Siput for the last two to three weeks," he added.

The man whose urine test was negative had been remanded until Dec 5 to facilitate investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952.

On another note, Ravi Chandran said the value drugs seized in the state from January to Nov 28 this year jumped by 157% compared to the corresponding period in 2016.

The figure for this year stood at RM12.3 million, compared to RM4.7 million last year.