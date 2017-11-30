Cops open fire in dramatic car chase, suspect escapes on foot (Video)

KUALA LUMPUR: Police were forced to open fire after a dramatic high-speed car chase along Old Klang Road in the wee hours of this morning.

In the 4.25am incident, policemen on crime prevention rounds spotted a lone driver roaming suspiciously in Brickfields.

City police chief Commissioner Datuk Milan Lazim said the driver's action triggered the policemen to approach his car for inspection.

"Police ordered him to cooperate for a thorough check on his vehicle, but the suspect sped off.

"A high-speed chase between the policemen and the suspect ensued and the chase continued until Taman Medan where four backup police cars were dispatched in order to help the pursuit," he told reporters when met on the sidelines of an Umno function in PWTC here today.

He said the suspect rammed into the police car as they tried to corner him.

Police were forced to pull the trigger, to prevent the suspect from endangering other road users, and nine shots were fired at the suspect's car.

"Several shots struck at the suspect's car wheels. He escaped on foot after abandoning his car at a bushy area at Taman Medan," added Mazlan.

Police are in the midst of ascertaining the suspects motive in attacking the police and what possible illegal activities he could be involved in.

"At the moment he is suspect on the run. We need to probe. We will get his fingerprints through our forensics department," he said.

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, police sirens could be seen blaring as patrol cars attempt to squeeze suspects car via their MPV vehicles.

Moments later the suspect is been backing up into the front gate of a house along the residential area, before speeding off just as the video ends.

Below is the video of the incident when police try to corner the suspect: