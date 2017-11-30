Federal govt agrees to expand Bayan Lepas airport

Posted on 30 November 2017 - 11:34am Last updated on 30 November 2017 - 12:46pm

GEORGE TOWN: Penang has received a good piece of as the Federal government has agreed to expand its international airport at Bayan Lepas.

In a statement, Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said the Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai in a reply to a parliamentary question posed by Lim recently, has confirmed the expansion.

It will be enlarged from the present passenger handling capacity of around six million annually to around 12 million with works expected to begin soon.

The relevant authorities including the Malaysia Airports Berhad are now discussing how to begin works to expand the facility.

Lim has been lobbying for the upgrading of the airport since last year.



MORE TO FOLLOW