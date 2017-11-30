Federal govt agrees to expand Bayan Lepas airport (Updated)

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang International Airport is set to double in size after the Federal Government agreed to its expansion.

The present 6.5 million annual passenger handling capacity would be increased to accommodate 12 million annually in the foreseeable future, Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng revealed.

It marks a gift to Penang's aspiration to become an international city, said Lim.

He revealed in a statement that the Transport Minister (Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai) had informed him in a written reply via Parliament that the Federal Government has agreed to the proposed expansion and upgrade.

The approval was reportedly given during the tabling of the Budget for next year, said Liow.

For now, the Government is in discussion with Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad on how to implement the expansion works; hence the total costs to be incurred has yet to be determined, said Liow.

Until Oct, this year, the number of passengers handled by the Penang International Airport, rose to 5.9 million passengers compared to 5.4 million over the same period last year. An increase of 449,580 passengers.

"It is a growth of 8.2% compared to some other airports who only registered a modest growth outlook.

In a related development, the National Tourism Council committee member Eric R. Sinnaya welcomed the move, saying Penang was traditionally the hub for economic growth up in the northern region.

Sinnaya however, said that the expansion may involve land reclamation due to the acute land shortage on the island.

He also urged Liow to clarify about the proposed Kulim International Airport which was mooted three years ago.

"Would the region still need another airport if the one in Penang was upgraded," asked Sinnaya.

Kebun Bunga assemblyperson Cheah Kah Peng welcome the notice on expansion, saying it goes in line with the rapid expansion of various airports in the region.

From Thailand to Singapore and Indonesia, many airports are undergoing rapid transformation to meet the demand for air travel in the region, especially with the growing affluence of neighbours such as Thailand and Indonesia, he noted.

Cheah hoped that similarly, Penang will aim for a bigger expansion in view of the frenzied growth in the aviation industry which underpins the globalisation movement taking root in many parts of the world.