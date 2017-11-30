Floods begin to recede in Kelantan

KOTA BARU: The floods in Kelantan have begun to recede, enabling all the 40 evacuees in the Jeli district to return to their homes by 1 pm and reducing the overall number of evacuees in the state to 13,101 from 13,539 this morning.

These evacuees are being housed at 78 relief centres in the remaining nine districts, according to the 'infobanjir' application of the Social Welfare Department.

The Pasir Mas district had the highest number of evacuees, 9,609 from 3,971 families housed at 46 relief centres, following by Tumpat with 1,089 from 359 families at four centres.

Pasir Puteh had 821 evacuees from 245 families at eight centres; Kota Baru, 683 evacuees from 183 families at six centres; Tanah Merah, 373 evacuees from 116 families at eight centres, Bachok, 216 evacuees from 56 families at two centres; Machang, 210 evacuees from 58 families at two centres and Kuala Krai, 100 evacuees from 32 families at two centres.

The infobanjir.water.gov.my portal of the Drainage and Irrigation Department reported that the level of Sungai Golok at Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas, was 10.46 metres at noon, up from 10.40 metres at 8 am. The danger point is nine metres.

The level of Sungai Golok at Kuala Jambu, Tumpat, had also risen, recording 3.71 metres at noon, up from 3.55 metres at 8 am. The danger point is 2.50 metres.

Meanwhile, the ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my portal reported that the sky was overcast in Kelantan. – Bernama