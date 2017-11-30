Former warden gets jail, whipping for sex crimes against underage boys

KUALA LUMPUR: A former warden at a tahfiz centre was sentenced to a total of 20 years jail and six strokes of the cane by two courts after being found guilty of committing sodomy and gross indecency against four underage boys two years ago.

In the Ampang sessions court, Muhammad Adib Sufyan was sentenced by Judge Syafeera Mohd Said to 15 years in jail and six strokes of the cane after she found him guilty for having committed carnal intercourse against the order of nature on a 14-year-old male student.

The judge also ordered Muhammad Adib Sufyan to serve the jail sentence from today.

The man, who is currently working as a security guard, was charged with committing the act at a tahfiz centre in Ukay Perdana here between January 2014 and October 2015.

The charge under Section 377C of the Penal Code carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and whipping.

Meanwhile in the Ampang magistrate's court, Muhammad Adib Sufyan was sentenced by Magistrate Haslinda A. Raof to 20 months' jail each of the three counts of gross indecency under Section 377D of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of two years.

He committed the offence by touching the private parts of three male students, all aged 14, at the same tahfiz centre between January 2015 and April 2015.

The court ordered the jail sentences to run consecutively from today. — Bernama