Four men remanded by MACC over illegal sand mining

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today obtained a court order to remand four men for seven days to assist in the investigation into the alleged illegal mining of sand and gravel in Selangor.

Magistrate Ainna Sherina Saipolamin issued the order to have the four remanded until Dec 6 to enable the MACC to conduct the probe.

Two of the four are directors of a sand mining company, one is a site manager and the fourth is an employee of an advertising company. All of them were detained in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

The four individuals were brought to the court at 9.40am, handcuffed and in the MACC lockup attire.

The MACC had reportedly frozen a company account containing RM4 million following the arrest of the individuals over the investigation into the alleged illegal mining of sand and gravel at a location in Kajang since 2014.

MACC director of investigations Datuk Simi Abdul Ghani said yesterday the commission initiated the probe after it received information from the public on the alleged theft of sand from the area over the past few years. — Bernama