Government to replace 21 high-risk bridges

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is to replace 21 bridges identified as posing a high risk to road users, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Rosnah Abdul Rashid Shirlin said two of the new bridges were under construction, while the ministry had applied for allocations under the Third Rolling Plan of the 11th Malaysia Plan to replace the 19 others.

"This is in line with the government decision to approve an increase in the new load for commercial vehicles, with a maximum weight of 50 tonnes," she said when replying to a question from Dr Mansor Abdul Rahman (BN-Sik). — Bernama